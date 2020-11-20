248 contractors cleared to resume projects

November 20, 2020

|

By Pacific Island Times News Staff


 

 

 

 

 

As of 8 a.m. today, the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) has approved a total of 248 contractors for clearance to resume operations. DPHSS continues to receive requests for clearance and will move as quickly as possible to review all applications for clearance it receives.

 

DPHSS issued a directive suspending all construction projects on Guam effective close of business Saturday, Nov. 14 until further notice from DPHSS. This was due to the finding of significant clusters of Covid-19 positive cases among the employees of local construction companies.

 

 

