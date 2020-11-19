IT&E announces arrival of iPhone 12 family

IT&E will offer the new iPhone 12 family of devices on the widest most reliable 4G LTE network in Guam and the CNMI.

The iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max give you everything you expect from an iPhone and more, including a fast, intelligent and power-efficient chip; portrait mode for studio-quality portraits and lighting effects; smart HDR for incredible detail across highlights and shadows; Dolby vision for HDR recording; great battery life; water resistant; stunning new finishes; and advanced privacy and security features.

The new iPhone 12 family rises above the rest with A14 Bionic, the fastest chip ever in a smartphone, and MagSafe, Apple’s charging technology that was previously used on Macbooks and more recently on the Apple Watch, that uses magnets to wirelessly charge your iPhone 12, secure your device’s accessories and pave the way for the future of port less devices.



Each iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max is equipped with a display fortified with Ceramic Shield, which boasts four times better drop performance than other smartphones.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini bring you a new dual-camera system and a beautifully bright Super Retina XDR display, all in two perfect sizes.



In a huge leap forward for iPhone, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max bring you a Pro camera system and an all-new LiDar Scanner for next-level low-light photography; and immersive audio powered by Dolby Atmos.



The new iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max can be purchased starting Friday, Nov. 20 at ite.net and in all IT&E stores.

