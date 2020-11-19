101st death reported

The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 101st Covid-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City (GRMC) at approximately 6:32 p.m. last night. The patient was a 68-year-old male with underlying conditions that were further compounded by Covid-19 -19. He was admitted to GRMC on November 12, 2020 and tested positive upon admission.

“We are told those who mourn will be comforted. To his family and friends, may you find comfort from the love and support of those around during this most difficult time. Please accept our condolences and sympathies," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. "We have the tools to slow the spread of Covid-19. Wear your masks, social distance, wash your hands, and stay home as much as possible. If we continue to do these, if we do not allow ourselves to become complacent, we will get out of this crisis stronger than before."