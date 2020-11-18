112 new positive cases reported

Beginning next week, the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) will shift from daily situation reports to weekly reports in order to provide for more comprehensive data analysis. To reflect this, the Joint Information Center (JIC) will report profiles of confirmed cases on a weekly basis only. Covid-19 test results and other key data will continue to be reported on a daily basis.

The Joint Information Center reported 112 new confirmed Covid-19 cases today, bringing Guam's total to 6,346.

Of the 112 cases, 66 cases were identified through contact tracing. Four cases reported recent travel and were identified in quarantine.

To date, there have been 100 deaths, 1,905 cases in active isolation and 4,341 not in active isolation.

As of Nov. 18, the CovidArea Risk (CAR) Score is 20.3. The CAR Score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread. An ideal CAR Score for Guam would be 5.0 and below.

The following tables provide COVID-19 test results reported to the JIC on Wednesday, Nov. 18 and reflects results from Tuesday, Nov. 17.

On Wednesday, Nov. 18, the Guam Department of Education (GDOE) confirmed that two GDOE employees from Wettengel Elementary School tested positive for Covid-19.

The GDOE is working closely with DPHSS to conduct contact tracing and any close contacts of the confirmed cases will be contacted directly. Areas of the campus have been cleaned and disinfected as needed. Hard copy packet and food distribution will not be interrupted.