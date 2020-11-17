Smart air filtration system piloted at GMH

The Guam Memorial Hospital, the designated Covid-19 treatment center on island, has la unched the pilot of a revolutionary smart air filters and disinfection system donated by Docomo Pacific. The filters are part of a donation that brings immediate air purification benefits, while allowing the goveernment hospital to participate in a pilot program with Aura Air, Docomo said.

Aura Air will monitor the air quality in various parts of the hospital before the filters are activated and during the purification process.

"In an effort to mitigate the spread of SARS COV 2 among our staff at Guam Memorial Hospital, we are grateful to take part in the Aura Air pilot program for the benefit of our hospital staff and patients," said Dr. Joleen Aguon, GMH Covid-19 medical director.

An all-in-one indoor air purification and quality intelligence system, Aura filters and disinfects indoor air through a unique four-stage purification process while vigilantly monitoring its quality in real-time. When hazards are detected, Aura would raise alerts, providing crucial intelligence as to the origin of the problem, solutions of how to rectify it, and alarms if immediate action or evacuation is required. While giving condition updates inside the home, Aura also monitors outdoor air quality, providing a holistic picture of today and what’s to come tomorrow.

The filter has been trialed in Sheba Medical Hospital in Israel and Aura Air claims that it is the only filter product that has been tested for its effectiveness in removing Covid-19.

"It may seem unusual for a telecom and entertainment provider to bring smart air filters to Guam & the CNMI. For us, it is a natural progression of our Smart Island, Smart Home vision for a healthy and thriving Marianas," Docomo said in a press release. "Since March of this year, we have actively participated in our community’s response to the Covid-19 environment. We offered discounted services and payment graces to keep customers connected to the things that matter most. We donated PPE to our medical care teams."

“With the sustained rise in positive cases, we felt like we needed to do more. When we found Aura Air, we knew that offering a smart air filter, an added layer of protection against Covid-19, would serve a critical need in our hospitals, in our schools and businesses and most importantly, in our homes,” said Rod Boss, president and CEO, Docomo Pacific.

The Aura Air filter units are in place in select areas at the GMH. They are in route to the CHCC in Saipan and units will be placed in each one of the Docomo retail locations for the benefit of its customers and retail associates.

Dr. Geoffrey Galgo, medical director of Guam Medical Care said AURA Air is different from common HEPA filters on the market. "Aura Air uses both UV-C light and two patented technologies to kill bacteria and viruses, include Covid-19," he said. "A copper inlay is built into the Ray-Filter and a Sterionizer is targeted at significantly reducing mold, bacteria, fungus, and MRSA. The smart component is groundbreaking. If Aura Air detects an increase in pollutants, you will be notified by the app on your phone. This real time monitoring allows us to respond quickly to keep everyone in our environment safe."

Dr. Hoa Nguyen of American Medical Center said he added the Aura Air filter to the clinic's isolation room. "We do everything to keep air-borne diseases from escaping the iso room and infecting other people," he said. "The isolation room is also used for patients with compromised immune systems who may be more susceptible to viruses such as Covid-19. Aura Air's an all-in-one indoor air purification and quality intelligence system, that purifies and vigilantly monitors in real time. Which is what we need for critical areas of care like this."