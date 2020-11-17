Covid-19 update

Guam's 99th Covid19-related fatality reported

November 17, 2020

 

 

The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 99th Covid-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital (GMH) at approximately 1:04 a.m. The patient was a 73-year-old male with underlying conditions that were further compounded by Covid-19. He was admitted to GMH on Nov. 7 and was a known positive case. 

 

“Words may never be enough but to his friends and family, please accept our heartfelt condolences and sympathies,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “Though this virus is cold and ruthless, we cannot and must not lose hope in this fight. Wear your mask, social distance, and wash your hands—these simple actions can save countless lives.”

 

