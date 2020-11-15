Guam's 94th Covid death, 156 new positive cases reported

A 73-year-old woman with underlying conditions became Guam's 94th Covid-related death. She died at the Guam Memorial Hospital at 10:10 a.m. today, according to Joint Information Center.

The patient was transferred to GMH from the Guam Regional Medical City on Nov. 7 and was a known positive case.

“To her family and friends, may you find comfort from the support of an island who mourns with you. Please accept our sincere condolences and sympathies,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “Our hearts may be troubled and our troubles and sorrows may seem everlasting, but if we remain true to our commitment, we can overcome.”



A total of 619 samples tested at the Guam Department of Health and Social Services lab on Sunday confirmed 156 positive cases.

To date, there have been a total of 6,121 officially reported cases of Covid-19 with 94 deaths, 2,085 cases in active isolation and 3,942 not in active isolation.

As of Nov. 15, the Covid Area Risk (CAR) Score remains at 41.5 and will be recalculated once reports from all participating labs are up to date through the weekend. The CAR Score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread. An ideal CAR Score for Guam would be 5.0 and below. To learn more about the CAR Score, visit Strive for Five.

The Archdiocese of Agana announces that one parishioner of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo has tested positive for Covid-19.

The archdiocese was notified today and has contacted the Department of Public Health and Social Services. The person informed parish staff at about noon today that they had tested in the morning, with positive results.

Though the individual may have contracted the virus elsewhere and not necessarily at church, the parish has initiated Archdiocese protocols and is taking precautionary measures because the parishioner attended 1 p.m. Mass at Yigo last Sunday, Nov. 8. It is known that the person was a good distance from most of the general congregation.

The church is able to remain open because it already underwent deep cleaning and thorough sanitation last Wednesday, said Father Paul Gofigan, pastor. The archdiocese contact tracing team has begun its work. The team's work does not supplant or replace that of the Public Health contact tracers. It supplements their efforts.

Our Lady of Lourdes had one initial case of a parishioner testing positive last Nov. 3. The church closed for several days and conducted deep cleaning and thorough sanitation before reopening.