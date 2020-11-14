Cenzon nominated to federal court

President Donald Trump has nominated Guam Superior Court Judge Maria B. Cenzon to serve on the bench of the United States District Court of Guam.

Cenzon, who was originally nominated by former governor Eddie Baza Calvo to serve on the Superior Court of Guam bench in 2012, "is a woman of integrity who will bring her profound professionalism to the federal district court, as well as her legal experience in both the public and private sectors," the Republican Party said in a press release.

She served as chief legal counsel to Calvo prior to the appointment, and has also practiced law for 17 years, primarily in private practice.

A mother of two, Cenzon is a daughter of immigrants from the Philippines, who was born and raised in Guam.

Upon her graduation from the Academy of our Lady of Guam, Judge Cenzon completed her undergraduate studies at Marquette University, and then later earned her law degree from the Loyola University Chicago School of Law. This nomination not only serves as an honored milestone in the career of Judge Cenzon but evidences a noble accomplishment for her family who have embraced such words as hard work, sacrifice, education, and dedication over the years.

The Republican Party of Guam congratulates Judge Cenzon and her family, and urges the United States Senate to expeditiously confirm her nomination, so that another daughter of Guam can proudly serve the island community and the nation on the bench of the United States District Court of Guam.