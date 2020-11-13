US Coral Reef Task Force holds virtual meeting

Washington – The U.S. Coral Reef Task Force held its first meeting of 2020 via video teleconference on Oct. 15, where they were joined by Guam Gov. Lourdes A. Leon Guerrero, as well as federal, state, and territorial partners to discuss coral reef issues.

The task force is co-chaired by Department of the Interior Assistant Secretary, Insular and International Affairs, Douglas W. Domenech and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Deputy Administrator and Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere, Timothy Gallaudet,

The task force discussed Stony Coral Reef Disease issues in the Caribbean, heard a presentation on the priorities of the U.S. All Islands Coral Reef Committee, and reviewed the Framework for Action for 2021 to 2025.

“I am proud of the work of the various committees in their ongoing efforts to protect coral reefs in the U.S. and the insular areas,” said Assistant Secretary Domenech. “Healthy coral and marine environments are important to our collective livelihoods.”

The AIC, organized in 1996 to ensure coordination and cooperation within and among state, commonwealth, and territorial agencies, along with the freely associated states, outlined their overarching goal to achieve site-based and resource-focused outcomes through stronger federal-local partnerships.

Priorities of the AIC remain as follows: 1) improve coral reef restoration following disasters through FEMA; 2) improve water quality standards; 3) expand coral disease intervention; 4) improve technical and financial support to the freely associated states; 5) institutionalize the Coral Reef Management Fellowship Program.



Notable accomplishments this year as reported by the U.S. Department of Commerce National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency (NOAA) included the publication of a Manager’s Guide to Coral Reef Restoration, Planning, and Design, co-authored by Jason Philibotte and Jennifer Koss of NOAA, the Environmental Protection Agency, and The Nature Conservancy. Already in use by the State of Hawaii and the Pacific territories, the publication is aimed toward managers of reef resources, conservationists, and anyone who plans, implements, and monitors reef restoration activities.

Notable activities as reported by agencies within the Department of the Interior include: