More than 500 Core Tech employees to be tested

The Department of Public Health and Social Services will set up a mobile lab at the Ukudu Temporary Workforce Housing site in Harmon on Saturday, Nov, 14, to test more than 500 H2-B workers of Core Tech International.

The DPHSS-led outreach, which will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. is anticipated to produce same-day results.

DPHSS is collaborating with the Dededo Mayor’s Office, Guam Homeland Security, Department of Public of Works, University of Guam School of Nursing and Health Sciences, and the Guam Community College Nursing and Allied Health Department on the community outreach for Core Tech.

The mass testing for Core Tech employees was prompted by the discovery of a new cluster in the construction industry. Initial tests earlier this week produced 31 positive cases among Core Tech employees. Black Construction earlier reported 312 positive cases.



Based on DPHSS new directive, all construction activities on Guam will be on pause indefinitely after the close of business Saturday.

DPHSS said it will continue to work with CTI to ensure proper isolation of known positive cases, quarantine of close contacts, and to mitigate any spread of Covid-19 through contact tracing and investigation.

Meanwhile, in response to the influx of calls from family due to confirmed Covid-19 cases among the prison population, the Department of Corrections (DOC) has established an information center for inquiries regarding inmates and detainees. Meanwhile,

DOC’s information center number is 734-4016. This phone line will be manned by DOC case workers and will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.