JAL's Guam flights remain suspended until Jan. 31

Japan Airlines will continue the suspension of Guam route until Jan. 31, the Tokyo-based carrier announced today.

However, JAL said it will operate three extra sections between Guam and Narita for the year-end and New Year period for those who need to return to Japan. Flights are scheduled for Dec. 24, Jan. 4 and Jan. 24.

"The carrier will continue to review travel restrictions within each destination and update its international network plan, while asking for our customer`s understanding during this unprecedented time," JAL said in a statement.

As the virus still lingers, let's put forth our contributions by following guidelines and assisting with the containment of the spread. For now, let's hope for an early vanquishment of the virus and let's proceed with safety pre-caution measures at all times."

JAL earlier announced plans to cut its widebody fleet by retiring many of its Boeing 777s as part of adjustments to its business and fleet strategies in response to the Covid-19 crisis that paralyzed world travel.

The carrier said all 11 of its 777-200ERs will be phased out of the international fleet by the end of fiscal 2020, March 31, 2021.

"Since our basic aircraft for Guam-Narita route is B767, the retirement of B777 will not affect Guam flights directly," said Hajime Fujiwara, director of administration for JAL's regional office on Guam.