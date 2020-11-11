Guam reports 101 new cases; CAR score jumps to 33.4

Guam has 101 new Covid-19 positive cases out 690 samples tested Friday and the island's Covid Area Risk Score has jumped to 33.4 — which is far away from the government's target or 5 and below.

To date, there have been a total of 5,755 officially reported cases of Covid-19 with 91 deaths, 1,997 cases in active isolation and 3,667 not in active isolation. While the number of hospital admissions has gone down to 80, the number of ICU patients remains high at 20, with 11 on ventillators.



The CAR score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero earlier said she would be inclined to lift restrictions on social gatherings if Guam achieved a CAR score of 5. But with the current score two weeks away from Thanksgiving, restrictions are anticipated to remain in place during the holidays.

On Tuesday, Nov. 10, the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) tested 259 prisoners from various units at the Department of Corrections (DOC) Mangilao facility. Eight officers were also tested on this day. Results yielded 61 positive cases, 60 prisoners and one officer, all of whom remain in isolation. DPHSS continues to test the 153 remaining samples from the Mangilao compound.

Strategic contingency operations plans and preventive measures were implemented at the start of the pandemic in the event of an outbreak. In addition to identified isolation and quarantine housing units within the facility, Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense and the Department of Public Works will provide medical tents and containers, if needed.

Testing at the Hagåtña Detention Facility is scheduled for Thursday, Nov.12, 2020.