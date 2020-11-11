181 new positive cases reported; Guam's CAR score up 23.5

The Joint Information Center has reported 181 new positive cases out of 905 samples tested Nov. 10 and Guam's Covid Area Risk score has gone up to 23.5, from 9.8 recorded on Monday.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said she would be inclined to lift restrictions on social gatherings if Guam's CAR score goes down to 5.

To date, there have been a total of 5,654 officially reported cases of Covid-19 with 91 deaths, 1,896 cases in active isolation and 3,667 not in active isolation.



The CAR Score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread. An ideal CAR Score for Guam would be 5.0 and below.

Of the 181 new cases, 148 were identified through contact tracing. Two cases reported recent travel, one from the United States and one from the Philippines, and were identified in quarantine.