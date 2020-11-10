Business and economy

Almost $425M in total unemployment benefits for Guam

November 10, 2020

|

By Pacific Island Times News Staff

 

Another $9.9 million will hit bank accounts and mailboxes late this week or early next week.

 

The Guam Department of Labor ran its most recent Pandemic Unemployment Assistant batch for cleared claims through Sept. 10. Of the $9.9 million, $7.9 million will be in direct deposits, $1.2 million will be in paper checks and about $802,000 will be in federal withholding taxes.

 

“I’m glad that we were able to get this money out which brings us to almost $425 million in total unemployment benefits and taxes paid. My priority has always been to continue to get the money out and I’m happy we were able to get out this week’s batch successfully,” said Department of Labor Director David Dell’Isola.

The Department will continue to draw down funds from the federal government as claims are scr

 

ubbed and cleared.

Tags:

PUA

CARES ACT

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Please reload

Pacific Island Times

Guam-CNMI-Palau

Location:Tumon Sands Plaza

1082 Pale San Vitores Rd.  Tumon Guam 96913

Mailing address: PO Box 11647

           Tamuning GU 96931

Telehone: (671) 3004210/(671) 929 - 4210

Email: pacificislandtimes@gmail.com

© 2023 by "This Just In". Proudly created with Wix.com