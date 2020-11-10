Almost $425M in total unemployment benefits for Guam

Another $9.9 million will hit bank accounts and mailboxes late this week or early next week.

The Guam Department of Labor ran its most recent Pandemic Unemployment Assistant batch for cleared claims through Sept. 10. Of the $9.9 million, $7.9 million will be in direct deposits, $1.2 million will be in paper checks and about $802,000 will be in federal withholding taxes.

“I’m glad that we were able to get this money out which brings us to almost $425 million in total unemployment benefits and taxes paid. My priority has always been to continue to get the money out and I’m happy we were able to get out this week’s batch successfully,” said Department of Labor Director David Dell’Isola.

The Department will continue to draw down funds from the federal government as claims are scr

ubbed and cleared.