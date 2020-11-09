Guam reports 90th Covid death

The Joint Information Center reported Guam's 90th Covid-19-related fatality, which occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital (GMH) at approximately 12:47 a.m. The patient was a 73-year-old man with underlying health conditions that were further compounded by Covid-19. He was admitted to GMH on Nov. 8, and was a known positive case.

At the Port Authority of Guam, another employee has tested positive, bringing the total count to 20.

Port General Manager Rory J. Respicio said the latest case also includes an additional 13 Port employees who have been identified as potentially exposed.

“We immediately contacted the Department of Public Health and Social Services and they have scheduled the additional 13 employees to be tested tomorrow,” Respicio said.

The latest positive case brings the Port’s total to 20 employees who have tested positive for Covid-19. In total, the port’s contact tracing team has been able to identify 409 cases of close contact exposure with the 20 port employees and has coordinated testing for the exposures, the port said in a press release.

Out of the 20 employees with positive cases at the port, 17 of them have returned to regular work status. The port lost one of the frontliners last week.

“We are consistently deep cleaning and sanitizing our facilities and are doing everything we can to keep our employees and our tenants safe,” Respicio said. “We are keeping our employees who are sick in our thoughts and prayers and we wish them a speedy recovery.”