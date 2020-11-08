Guam's death toll: 89

A 68--year-old woman died at the Guam Memorial Hospital at 1:16 p.m. Saturday. She was Guam's 89th Covid19-related death. She had underlying conditions and was admitted to GMH on Oct. 13. She was a known COVID-19 case.

"This island mourns with another passing to COVID-19. Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I send our deepest condolences and sympathies to those who cherished her," said Governor Lou Leon Guerrero. "This virus is ruthless and is willing to claim more and more members of our community. Wearing our masks, watching our distance, and washing our hands--these simple actions are the best tools we have in this pandemic. We can protect each other. We can save lives."

To date, there have been a total of 5,113 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 89 deaths, 1,622 cases in active isolation and 3,402 not in active isolation.

The Department of Corrections (DOC), in coordination with the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS), began mass testing of the prison population.

On Nov. 6, eight were confirmed positive out of 203 among DOC employees. All are currently in isolation. Testing for the remaining DOC population will continue at the Adult Main Facility in Mangilao on Nov. 9 and the Hagåtña Detention Facility on Nov. 12.

On Saturday, Nov. 7, the Guam Department of Education (GDOE) received notification that three GDOE employees tested positive for COVID-19. These cases were identified at Tamuning Elementary School, Lyndon B. Johnson Elementary School and B.P. Carbullido Elementary School. Two of these cases were identified through contact tracing efforts.

The GDOE is working closely with DPHSS to conduct contact tracing and any close contacts of the confirmed cases will be contacted directly. Areas of the campuses have been cleaned and disinfected as needed. Hard copy packet and food distribution will not be interrupted.



The Archdiocese of Agana reported that two parishioners of San Dionisio Catholic Church in Umatac have tested positive for Covid-19. They are of the same household.

One of the persons informed a parish ministry leader that they had tested positive. Both attended Mass inside the church on Nov. 1. One also attended Mass at San Dionisio on Monday, Nov. 2 on All Souls Day but did not enter the church since it was a parking lot Mass. The church has since been washed and sanitized, so Mass can be celebrated tomorrow, Sunday, Nov. 8.

Archdiocesan officials have met and after contacting the positive individual, determined that the positive individuals were already made aware by health care professionals of the proper protocols to follow.

"We remind all the faithful to observe the protocols posted for all entities of the Archdiocese of Agaña: wear a mask, maintain social distancing, clean your hands with soap and water or hand sanitizer," the archdiocese said. Anyone who is sick, potentially sick, or possibly exposed to Covid-19 is asked to join the parish Mass and events remotely so as to safeguard the health and safety of all."

Father Julius Akinyemi, San Dionisio Pastor is currently off-island, having traveled abroad last Wednesday, Nov. 4. Father Michael Jucatan is celebrating Mass at San Dionisio in his absence.

Archbishop Michael Byrnes extends thanks to everyone who is assisting the Church in this area. He asks for prayers for our parishioners and all who have COVID-19.