Guam's death toll rises to 87; ICU patients: 20; On ventillators: 11

The number of Covid-related deaths on Guam has gone up to 87, and the officially reported positive cases since March is 5,004-- which account for about 3 percent of Guam's estimated 165,000 popualtion. Of the total 90 hospitalizations, 20 are in ICU and 11 on ventillators.

The Joint Information Center reported two more deaths today.

A 37-year old man died at the Guam Regional Medical City around 10:18 p.m. last night. The patient was admitted to GRMC on Nov. 5 after testing positive upon admission.

At 4:30 a.m. today, a 62-year-old man died at the Guam Memorial Hospital. The patient who had underlying conditions compounded by Covid-19, was admitted to GMH on Oct. 27 and tested positive upon admission.

“Words are not enough to express our sorrow for the souls we lost to COVID-19 and too often they fall short of bringing comfort to those who are grieving. To their families and friends, we hope you accept our sincere condolences and sympathies during this especially difficult time,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “Words are not enough—we must show support for these families by committing ourselves to prevent more days of mourning and to ensure no one has to go through this pain.”

JIC reported 101 new cases Thursday night out of 711 samples tested. Of the 101 new cases, 21 were identified through contact tracing. Two cases reported recent travel from the United States and were identified in quarantine.

To date, there have been a total of 5,004 officially reported cases of Covid-19, with 1,567 cases in active isolation and 3,352 not in active isolation.



The number of hospitalizations