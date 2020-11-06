88th Covid fatality reported

The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 88th Covid-19-related fatality occurred at US Naval Hospital (USNH) Guam on Oct. 21. The official report of this Covid-19-related fatality was received by the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) today.

The patient was a 64-year-old female with underlying conditions that were further compounded Covid-19. She was admitted to USNH Guam on Oct. 21 and was a known Covid-19 case.

“Our hearts are heavy with sympathy, and each name of the souls we lost to Covid-19 are inscribed in our thoughts and prayers. To her family and friends, Jeff, Lt. Gov. Josh, and I offer our sincerest condolences and sympathies,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “As scripture tells us, we will reap if we do not grow weary. While it may seem there is no end in sight, do not lose hope. If we remain committed to doing what is good and what is right for our island, we will overcome this virus.”

To date, there have been a total of 5,077 officially reported cases of Covid-19 with 88 deaths, 1,586 cases in active isolation and 3,403 not in active isolation.

Of the 73 new cases, 30 were identified through contact tracing.

At the Department of Corrections, additional officers tested positive for Covid-19, prompting a mass testing of all employees.

A total of 120 officers and civilian staff were tested on Nov. 5. The results of this testing yielded 11 positive cases. This brings the total number of Covid-19 positive DOC employees under active isolation to 39.

A total of 54 employees have been identified as close contacts and are currently in quarantine. DOC has adopted a new schedule for officers and civilian staff to ensure operations are not interrupted, and the agency expects some employees to return to work status by next week after completing the required 14-day quarantine period.

Today, 200 inmates and detainees at the Adult Main Facility in Mangilao were tested for Covid-19. The remaining estimated 200 will be tested on Nov. 9.

Inmates and detainees at the Hagåtña Detention Facility will be tested on Nov. 12, 2020.

The Guam Environmental Protection Agency (GEPA) was notified today that an employee at the agency’s administration building tested positive.

As part of the agency’s Covid-19 mitigation measures, internal contact tracing efforts began as soon as the employee notified the agency of a positive result.

Through these efforts, GEPA has determined that the employee last reported for duty on Nov. 6 and reported feeling ill midway through the shift, but did not exhibit symptoms consistent with Covid-19. As a precaution, the employee sought medical attention and did not return to work. The employee is currently in active isolation. Agency personnel identified as close contacts have been instructed to monitor for symptoms and were placed on voluntary home quarantine.

GEPA will work with DPHSS and comply with contact tracing and case investigation. The GEPA administration building will be closed until further notice for deep cleaning and disinfection.