Two more deaths reported today

The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 84th Covid-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital (GMH) at approximately 12:08 a.m. this morning.

The patient was an 84-year-old male with underlying conditions that were further compounded Covid-19. He was admitted to GMH on Nov. 1, 2020 after testing positive upon admission at the Guam Regional Medical City the day prior.

Guam’s 85th Covid-19-related fatality also occurred at GMH at approximately 8:10 a.m. The patient was a 56-year-old male with underlying conditions that were further compounded Covid-19. He was admitted to GMH on Oct. 25 and was a known positive case.

“We cannot know the overwhelming grief of their loss but there can be comfort in knowing that we all grieve together. To their families and friends, you are in the thoughts and prayers of our community, and we send you our condolences and sympathies,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said. “To the people of Guam, we must not let ourselves be overcome with grief. Instead, let us commit to live our present days wisely and earnestly, to do good by our neighbors and ourselves.”