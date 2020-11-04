Guam Democrats winning majority control by razor-thin margin; runoff possible for congressional race

(Udated)

The Democratic Party is likely to retain the majority control of the 36th Guam Legislature but with only a one-seat margin over the Republican Party, according to unofficial results of the Nov. 3 elections.

The Democrats are winning only eight in the 15-seat legislature. The Republicans, who currently hold five seats in the 35th Guam Legislature, have netted two more more seats.

Unofficial results showed 11 incumbents have been reelected, with Sen. Therese Terlaje (D) emerging as the top vote getter, followed by Sen. James Moylan (R).

Three former Republican senators-- Joanne Brown, Frank Blas Jr and Chris Duenas, are making their way back into the session hall.

Incumbent delegate Michael San Nicolas is leading the congressional race, gaining 13,000 or 45.95 percent of the votes cast, which is below the 50 percent plus one required to win the seat. Robert Underwood obtained 9,300 votes (32.87 percent) and Wil Castro 5,942 (21 percent).

Under the law, "If no candidate receives such majority, on the fourteenth day following such election a runoff election shall be held between the candidates receiving the highest and the second highest number of votes cast for the office of delegate."

Non-Voting Delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives

DEM San Nicolas, Michael F.Q. 3,755 43.39%

DEM Underwood, Robert Anacletus 3,042 35.15%

REP Castro, William Mendiola 1,843 21.30%

Guam Legislature (Top 16)

DEM Terlaje, Therese M. 8,960 6.42%

REP Moylan, James C. 8,171 5.85%

DEM San Agustin, Joe Shimizu 7,194 5.15%

DEM Nelson, Telena Cruz 7,168 5.13%

REP Torres, Mary Camacho 6,968 4.99% R

EP Ada, Vicente Anthony Borja 6,648 4.76%

DEM Shelton, Amanda 6,400 4.58%

REP Taitague, Telo Teresa 6,330 4.53%

REP Blas, Frank Flores, Jr. 6,270 4.49% D

EM Muna Barnes, Tina Rose 5,687 4.07%

DEM Ridgell, Clynton E. 5,615 4.02%

REP Duenas, Christopher M. 5,389 3.86%

REP Brown, Joanne M. 4,851 3.47% D

EM Perez, Sabina E. 4,723 3.38%

DEM Terlaje, Jose Toves 4,486 3.21%

DEM Marsh, Kelly G. 4,414 3.16%