Runoff likely for Guam's congressional race

Unofficial results of the Nov. 3 elections showed incumbent delegate Michael San Nicolas leading the three-way race for Congress with 45.95 percent of the votes cast, indicating the possibility of a runoff for this seat.

The law requires a candidate to obtain a majority (50 percent plus one) to win the seat. “If no candidate receives such majority, on the 14th day following such election a runoff election shall be held between the candidates receiving the highest and the second highest number of votes cast for the office of delegate.”

Based on unofficial results from the Guam Election Commission, San Nicolas, who garnered 13,000 votes, is likely to enter into a new contest with fellow Democrat, Robert Underwood, who got 9,300 votes (32.87 percent). Republican candidate Wil Castro ranked third with 5,942 votes (21 percent).

San Nicolas and Underwood were initially scheduled to face off in the Aug. 29 primary, which, however, had been cancelled at the last minute following new restrictions prompted by new surge in Covid-19 positive cases.

As a result, all three candidates advanced to the general elections.