3 deaths in one day; Guam's death toll hits 83

Three more patients with underlying conditions and infected with Covid-19 died today, bringing Guam's latest death toll to 83. The Joint Informatin Center also reported 91 new positive cases out of 728 samples tested today.

A 55-year-old man died at the Guam Memorial Hospital at 4:06 p.m. He was admitted to the GMH on Oct. 20 after testing positive at a private clinic earlier that day.

Another 55-year-old man died at GMH around 8:27 p.m. The patient had comorbidities that were further compounded Covid-19. He was admitted to GMH on Oct. 20 and tested positive upon admission.

Earlier in the day, JIC reported the death of a 49-year-old employee of the Port Authority of Guam. He died around 11:18 a.m. at GMH, where he was admitted on Oct. 9 for underlying medical conditions compounded by coronavirus infection.

Port Authority of Guam General Manager Rory J. Respicio today issued the following statement with permission from Henry San Nicolas’ spouse Katrina Charfauros:

“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I announce with the authorization from Henry San Nicolas’ spouse Katrina Charfauros that Henry San Nicolas, a Port Authority of Guam employee, passed away today due to Covid -19 complications.

"Henry San Nicolas was a cargo checker at the Port Authority of Guam for nearly seven years. Henry was a frontline hero and a Covid warrior and was loved by everyone here at the Port. We will always remember him for his smile, kindness, and dedication to his family. We deeply mourn losing our Port Strong Family member and offer our love, prayers, and support to Katrina, their children, his brother Ray who also works at the Port and his family and friends.

"Additionally, we have reached out to Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Director Therese Arriola for counseling services for anyone who needs to talk to a clinical professional about the grief and anxiety brought on by our Port Strong Brother Henry’s untimely passing.”

To date, there have been a total of 4,903 officially reported cases of Covid-19, with 1,592 cases in active isolation and 3,228 not in active isolation.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero sent her condolences and sympathies to his family and friends.

"May the comfort of our entire community make this mourning process a little less difficult," the governor said. "As we lose more of our neighbors to this virus, we must not forget that life is stronger than any destruction of it. Our commitment to ourselves and each other is the only way we can overcome this pandemic. Today, and everyday, make a promise to yourself to do what is necessary and right for our island."



The Department of Youth Affairs has been informed two officers have tested positive for Covid-19. This brings the total of employees testing positive to eight. Residents are closely monitored for any symptoms of the virus. Residents who test positive are isolated in a separate unit.

The Guam Department of Education also reported that two GDOE employees tested positive for Covid-19. These cases were identified at J.P. Torres Success Academy and the GDOE Tiyan headquarters.

The GDOE is working closely with DPHSS to conduct contact tracing and any close contacts of the confirmed cases will be contacted directly. Areas of the campuses and offices have been cleaned and disinfected as needed. Hard copy packet and food distribution will not be interrupted.

