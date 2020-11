Guam voters picked Democratic candidate Joe Biden Biden over Republican President Donald Trump in Tuesday's nonbinding presidential straw poll. Unofficial results from the Guam Election Commission showed Biden receiving 11,160 (55.35%) against Trump's 8,462 (41.97%) as of 6 a.m.

Guam voters are not eligible to vote in national elections. Results of the straw poll are not counted. Instead, they serve as a forecast for how the rest of the nation will vote.