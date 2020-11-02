Covid-19 hospitalizations climb to 100

GMH has increased bed capacity with one Blu-Med Tent and 10 Fast Beds to address the increase in Covid-19 hospitalizations.

Photo courtesy of the Guam National Guard

The number of Guam's Covid-19 hospitalization has gone up to 100 as of Nov. 1, according to the latest coronavirus census. Of this number, 84 are the Guam Memorial Hospital, 11 ast the Guam Regional Medical City and five at the U.S. Naval Hospital.

The Joint Information Center reported nine ndew positive cases out of 111 samples tested at the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services.

To date, there have been a total of 4,690 officially reported cases of Covid-19 with 79 deaths, 1,945 cases in active isolation and 2,666 not in active isolation.

The Archdiocese of Agaña announced that a second parishioner of San Vicente Catholic Church in Barrigada has tested positive for COVID-19. The parishioner tested positive today and informed Pastor Father Joel de los Reyes this afternoon.

San Vicente has immediately initiated archdiocese protocols to safeguard everyone in the community. With apologies, Father Joel announces the need to cancel All Souls Day Masses on Monday Nov. 2. The church will be closed today, Sunday, Nov. 1 through Wednesday, Nov. 4 for extensive deep cleaning and sanitization.

The parish will work with Public Health on contact tracing and is also being assisted by members of the new Archdiocese Contact Tracing Team.

San Vicente had previously shut down for two days and implemented its Covid-19 protocols after an initial parishioner reported on Oct. 9 that they had tested positive. That person successfully quarantined for 14 days and was cleared by Public Health.

Initial contact tracing indicates this second person contracted the virus elsewhere and not necessarily at the church. However, safety protocols are being implemented because the parishioner attended 10 a.m. Mass Sunday.

San Vicente Catholic Church will reopen Thursday for its regular evening Mass.

The first of the Blu-Med Tents was assembled Friday outside the GMH Emergency Room by airmen from the Guam National Guard’s 254th Red Horse Squadron. Commonly used for disaster response, the tent has capabilities similar to an expedient field hospital, including negative pressure to maintain a sanitary working environment ideal for treating Covid-19 patients, according to a press release from the government.

The The tents were purchased with Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding and arrived earlier this week in anticipation of increased hospitalizations.



On Saturday, DPHSS held the first of two public hearings on the draft rules for the renewed public health emergency guidances and directives, which included the imposition of fines, ranging from $100 to $1,000, for violations.

Sen. Jose “Pedo” Terlaje, who joined the public hearing, asked who will enforce the rules, while Sen. Wil Castro asked why the legislature has been kept out of the rules-makking process.

A second public hearing will be held on Wednesday.



