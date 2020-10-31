Policy

Airlines required to submit manifesto prior to entry to Guam

October 30, 2020

By Pacific Island Times News Staff

 

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Friday signed into law a bill that would require airlines and vessel operators to  provide the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency a manifest prior to arrival to Guam.

 

Bill 360-35, authored by Sen. Mary Torres, is now Public Law 35-105. The new law, cosponsored by Speaker Tina Muña Barnes and Sen. Joe San Agustin,  modernizes the QCA operations.

 

Previously under Guam law, a manifest document, which lists the vessel’s cargo, passengers, and crew, did not have to be submitted to a customs officer until after the vessel had already arrived. P.L 35-105 changes this by requiring an electronic submittal of the manifest as well as a separate notice of arrival from any aircraft, vessel, or contrivance prior to entry.  

 

The measure further establishes clear civil and criminal penalties for those who violate these requirements or fail to comply—providing the agency additional funding to augment operations and secure our ports of entry.

 

“To protect our borders, 20th century laws must be updated to reflect 21st century security concerns,” Torres said. “Public Law 35-105 is a solid start to strengthening our first line of defense. I thank the Guam Customs Agency and U.S. Coast Guard for their work on this measure, and the Guam Visitors Bureau and governor for their support.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

