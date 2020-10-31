79th Covid-19 death reported; Blu-Med tent to beef up bed capacity

The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 79th Covid-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 12:38 p.m. Friday.

The patient was a 63-year-old male with underlying conditions that were further compounded Covid-19. He was admitted to GMH on Oct. 24 after testing positive at the Guam Regional Medical City.

“To those who loved him, please accept our deepest condolences and sympathies. You do not bear this burden alone—you are joined in grief by this island,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “Just as the Thessalonians, I do not want you to be uninformed about those who sleep in death because of this virus. Days of mourning are not set in stone—we have the ability to prevent them. Do what you must, and we will see the end to these difficult times.”

The Guam Memorial Hospital (GMH) has increased bed capacity with one Blu-Med Tent and 10 fast beds to address the increase in hospitalizations resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.

GMH current has 83 Covid admissions.

Today, the first of the Blu-Med Tents was assembled outside the GMH Emergency Room by airmen from the Guam National Guard’s 254th RED HORSE Squadron. Commonly used for disaster response, the tent has capabilities similar to an expedient field hospital, including negative pressure to maintain a sanitary working environment ideal for treating Covid19 patients.

The Government of Guam currently has a total of ten Blu-Med Tents ready to deploy as needed. The tents were purchased with Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding and arrived earlier this week in anticipation of increased hospitalizations.

To date, there have been a total of 4,628 officially reported cases of Covid-19 with 79 deaths, 1,883 cases in active isolation and 2,666 not in active isolation.

Of the 79 new cases, 19 cases were identified through contact tracing. Twelve cases have reported recent travel from the United States and were identified in quarantine.

