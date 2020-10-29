Republicans claim Guam heading toward 'dictatorship'

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero

The Republican Party of Guam slammed Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's new executive policy suspending some rule-making procedures to faciliate enforcement of the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services' Covid-19 emergency-related regulations.

The governor's new executive order, which extends the public health emergency for another 30 days, seeks to eliminate any barrier that would "hinder or delay necessary action by the DPHSS to respond to the Covid-19 public health emergency."

The Republican Party noted that the administrative adjudication law governs how rules and regulations are established for government policy and it includes the process of transparency and public input. The opposition party warned that the new executive order would elminate check and balance in government.

The governor executive order noted that DPHSS and the Guam Police Department "have expressed their intent to coordinate efforts towards enforcing public health guidance and directives, and, to this end, DPHSS has prepared the Covid-19 Public Health Enforcement Regulations, for the imposition of fines for violations of its directives;

"In summary, she basically told the people of Guam that she is now imposing a dictatorship, and that she, only she, is the law," the Republicans said in a statement.

The governor signed the new executive order on Wednesday as the public health emergency declaration expires Friday.

"Notwithstanding our efforts to enable our residents to stay safe, the metrics tracking Guam's progress indicate that, as a community, we must do more in containing the Covid-19 virus," the executive order reads.

Guam's latest death is 77 and the number of hospitalization has gone up to 86. To date, there have been a total of 4,466 officially reported cases of Covid-19 on Guam since March. There is no letup in coronavirus transmission despite the repeatedly extended stay-at-home policy.

The Republican Party accused the legislature's Democratic majority of turning a blind eye.

"Governor Leon Guerrero wishes to fine any island resident who is outside of their home after 7 p.m. She wants to impose a citation if you take your kids to the beach, or even if you take them for a drive to get them out of the house," the statement said.

"She will give your neighbor a reward if they report your actions, hence dividing our island community. She wants to play the role of Hitler, Stalin, or Napoleon, when it comes to controlling your lives and increasing your dependency on her government."

"Her puppets in the Guam Legislature, not only have the ability to hold the governor accountable, but also they have a super majority to end this dictatorship, but have instead chosen to continue campaigning for their reelection bids, hence turning a blind eye."

The Republicans said the administration's management of the Covid-19 pandemic has proven to be inconsistent, ineffective and has failed to pass any muster of transparency.

They noted that the governor's advisors have been providing contradictory information not backed by reliable data.

"In April of this year, the people of Guam through social media and other means expressed their disappointment and opposition in Bill 335-35, which was introduced by Speaker Tina Muna-Barnes and Sen. Amanda Shelton to give the governor the authority to impose fines and curfews. The measure failed because the people of Guam spoke up," the statement said.

The government said since the stay-at-home order was implemented, GPD has received 607 calls reporting violations of the executive orders; and had responded 907 calls for violating mandates against social gatherings at establishments or private residences.

