Pay-Less launches online shopping

From left: Erin-Joy Dela Cruz, personal shopper, Romio Jerome Viloria, personal shopper, Frances Cepeda, personal shopper, Joy Calvo, E-Commerce manager, Mike Benito, executive vice president and general manager, Marc Rasmussen, personal shopper, Kathy R. Calvo, Pay-Less president and chief executive officer, Mark Manel, personal shopper

Pay-Less Markets today announced the launch of their online shopping with curbside pickup.

The new e-commerce platform can be found on paylessmarkets.com or downloaded on Google Play or the Apple Store.

The online shopping feature allows customers to browse a wide selection of items ranging from fresh produce, meat, frozen foods, grocery, dairy, bakery and liquor.

After the online order is placed, each customer is assigned a personal shopper who will provide the same great service that customers experience in store.

Pay-Less said the personal shoppers are trained to choose the best quality products for their customer’s orders.

At their scheduled pickup time, customers can conveniently park at the designated stall and pick up their order at Maite and Oka Pay-Less, daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Our team of personal shoppers are ready and committed to provide our ‘Hafa Adai’ Spirit to our online shopping community! Together, we promise to provide fresh quality products all packaged with care and top- notch service. This whole new shopping experience was crafted with our customers in the forefront of our mind,” says Joy Calvo, E-Commerce Manager of Pay-Less Markets.

The company welcomes the community to try their online shopping with curbside pickup. As an introductory promotion, Pay-Less will waive the $5.95 service fee and provide free reusable bag(s) for online orders placed from Oct. 26 through Nov. 1.

“Now more than ever, a planned trip to your shopping destination is highly encouraged. The new Pay-Less online curbside pickup program will provide convenience and ease of shopping as an option for our customers.

This is the first in a series of upcoming e-commerce Pay-Less programs, and we are excited for our island to

sign up and check it out!” says Kathy R. Calvo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pay-Less Markets.