PBS Guam 671 Virtual Challenge to launch in November

In an effort to engage our island residents in better physical and mental health, PBS Guam, KGTF, Channel 12 will be hosting the PBS Guam 671 Virtual Challenge throughout the month of November.

As Guam’s only non-profit, public television station, the goal of the challenge is to raise money to continue its mission.



The 671 Virtual Challenge is the first of its kind for PBS Guam. At this point in our “new normal”, a pre-pandemic 5K Challenge cannot be held. The 671 Virtual Challenge would allow participants to accumulate either 10, 20, or 50 miles between Nov. 1 and 30.

Miles can be recorded through the use of any mobile distance tracking application while running, walking, or wheeling. PBS Guam highly encourages participants to practice social distancing measures and to adhere to all current executive orders put in place by Gov. Lourdes A. Leon Guerrero to help stop the spread of Covid-19.



Interested individuals can register by visiting the PBSGuam.org website. Payments will be made online via

PayPal. Off-island participants are welcomed to participate.

Prizes and participation gifts will be given to each

registered participant when he/she reaches and submits their distance goal of choice. PBS Guam can send these items to finalists via the U.S. Postal Service, at an extra fee. Distance goals must be submitted to

run4pbsguam@pbsguam.org before 5 p.m. Dec. 7.

In addition to seeking participants for the challenge, PBS Guam is also asking the business community of Guam to become a supporter of PBS Guam by sponsoring the virtual event. For pricing details on sponsorship of this event contact Christine Flores-Dela Cruz, Acting Development Director at (671) 787-1377.