CNMI's latest Covid-19 count: 92

October 26, 2020

By Pacific Island Times News Staff

 

 

Saipan-- Fours \more individuals have been confirmed positive for Covid-19. This brings our CNMI total to 92 cases since March 28.

 

The individuals were identified by travel screening and confirmed diagnosis through fifth testing on arrival.

The individuals have been safely in quarantine and were moved to the designated isolation area for close monitoring.

 

The CHCC has already initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts of the new confirmed cases, including passengers on the same flight.

 

