3 more deaths; 120 new cases; Covid patients occupy 35% of GMH capacity

The government of Guam today reported three more coronavirus-related deaths, 120 new Covid-19 positive cases and increased hospitalization.

With three new deaths, Guam's latest death toll is 75. To date, there have been a total of 4,336 officially reported cases of Covid-19. Of this total number, 1,658 cases are in active isolation and 2,603 not in active isolation.

The number of patients currently being treated for Covid-19 at the Guam Memorial Hospital has gone up to 70, occupying 35 percent of the government's hospital's 198-bed capacity. Of the 70 patients, 14 are in ICU with five on ventillators. The Guam Regional Medical City has three Covid patients, while the U.S. Naval Hospital has four.

The 120 new cases were from 960 samples tested Monday.

The Joint Information Center reported a fatality that occurred at the U.S. Naval Hospital around 11:20 a.m. The patient was a 76-year-old woman with underlying health conditions complicated by Covid-19. She tested positive on October 15, but no information was available on hospital admission date.

The 74th Covid-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 12:12 p.m. The patient was an 88-year-old man with underlying health conditions complicated by the virus. He was admitted to GMH on Oct. 11 and tested positive upon admission.

The 75th fatality also occurred at USNH at approximately 4:24 p.m. The patient was a 74-year-old man with underlying health conditions, complicated by Covid-19. He was admitted to USNH on Oct. 17 and tested positive upon admission.

On Sunday night, a 28-year-old man with underlying conditions was Guam's 72nd death related to Covid-19. He died at 10:25 p.m at the Guam Regional Medical City.

“No words can truly express the heartfelt sorrow that we all feel for the passing of a loved one. To their family and friends, Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I send our condolences and sympathies,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “There will come a day when social distancing and wearing a mask will no longer be required, but we don't anticipate that day to come soon. Please do whatever is necessary to prevent any more days of mourning.”

At the Department of Youth Affairs, six residents tested positive today for bringing the total positive resident cases to eight.

One of 12 residents refused to be tested and remains in quarantine. Residents who test positive are isolated in a separate unit. Parents/guardians of all new positive resident cases have been contacted by DYA.

Of the eight positive resident cases, four are experiencing mild symptoms such as headaches, body aches and fatigue; they are under close supervision and are monitored hourly.

Test results from the 15 employees that were tested on Saturday have been received. All employees tested negative for COVID-19. A total of five employees tested positive last week; two remain in the government isolation facility while three remain in home isolation.