Guam marks 70th Covid-19 death

A 55-year-old man was Guam's 70th Covid-19-related fatality. He died at the Guam Memorial Hospital around 4:50 a.m. The patient had underlying health conditions complicated by Covid-19. He was admitted to GMH on Oct.10 and was a known positive case.

“Our island weeps with the news of our latest death to Covid-19. Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I offer our condolences and sympathies,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

“Scripture tells us that those who mourn will be comforted. As we join in sorrow with the families and friends who have lost so much to this virus, we must also do all that we can so no more of our fellow brothers and sisters suffer the same fate. You have heard it time and time again—wear your masks, social distance, and stay home.”

To date, there have been a total of 4,141 officially reported cases of Covid with 70 deaths, 1,569 cases in active isolation and 2,503 not in active isolation.

Through its swift internal contact tracing, voluntary quarantine, and testing protocols, the A.B. Won Pat International Airport Authority has confirmed two additional airport employees having tested positive for Covid-19, one from late yesterday and another one today.

“Both employees were identified as close contacts of previously announced cases and had been in voluntary quarantine pending COVID-19 test results for the past few days. Internal contact tracing is being conducted on the newly identified positive cases,” said John “JQ” Quinata, GIAA executive manager. “Out of an abundance of caution, our administrative offices have been closed since Tuesday, continued sanitization efforts have been undertaken, and normal airport operations have continued unimpeded. ”

Currently, the general public is not allowed to access the airport terminal. Only GIAA-authorized employees, those providing GIAA-approved essential services, and ticketed passengers are allowed into the terminal. Entry is controlled with only official designated entrances on the ground departure level and the basement arrivals level. 100 percent thermal screening continues to be in place at specified controlled entry points, while the mandatory use of face masks/coverings is strictly enforced. Signage throughout the terminal remind patrons to practice social distancing and frequent hand washing.

“We continue to do everything in our power to establish and maintain a safe environment at our only civilian airport—as our operations are essential to Guam’s connection to the world," Quinata said. "As social distancing and the wearing of face masks are both practiced and enforced, and hand sanitizers are provided throughout the terminal building—we want to assure the traveling public that the airport continues these safe protocols to ensure continuity of operations.”



