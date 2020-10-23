Guam to be added to Hawaii trusted traveler program

Guam will be added to Hawaii's pre-travel testing program that allows travelers to skip a 14-day quarantine if they have a clean bill of health, according to Adelup, announcing the outcome of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's phone conversation with Hawaii Gov. David Ige on Friday morning.

Hawaii recently opened travel to residents and visitors through the pre-travel testing program. Under this program, travelers who, upon entry into the state, provide written confirmation from a state-approved Covid-19 testing facility of a negative test result from a test administered to the traveler within 72 hours from the final leg of departure, will be able to bypass Hawaii’s mandatory quarantine order.

There are currently 16 laboratory partners in Hawaii’s program, including the Diagnostic Laboratory Services (DLS).

“After speaking with Governor Ige, we both agreed that the Department of Public Health and Social Services’ Guam Public Health Laboratory (GPHL) is qualified for their trusted traveler program and meets the standard for inclusion,” Leon Guerrero said. “Guam’s public health director, Art San Agustin, is coordinating with Hawaii health officials to ensure our travelers en route to Hawaii who meet the proper test criteria are welcomed into the program.”



Both the GPHL and DLS are Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments-certified. Additionally, the GPHL is a biosafety two-level laboratory, holds a certificate from the International Air Transport Association , and has performed polymerase chain reaction testing on dengue for the Micronesia region since 2015.

According to KITV 4 in Honolulu, more than 31,000 people have flown to the state since the program's launch on Thursday.

