PICRC to open the Palau Aquarium on UN Day

The Palau International Coral Reef Center (PICRC) is getting ready to welcome the community back into the Palau Aquarium.

After closing for several months as a preventive measure against Covid-19, the aquarium will open its doors to the public on Friday, Oct. 23.

The Palau Aquarium is one of the many educational tools that PICRC uses to inform the public about the center’s research, while at the same time, teaching the community about Palau’s marine ecosystems and rich biodiversity. During the closure, PICRC performed major maintenance, repairs, and created new exhibits for the public to enjoy.

One of the main attractions is the newly developed touch tank, which can host larger groups of visitors and allow them to interact with interesting marine organisms. The facility also features a new panel exhibits with graphics and information that is easy to understand.

“We want the aquarium to offer a hands-on experience to the public,” PICRC CEO Yimnang Golbuu said.

“The more we know about our environment, the more likely we are to take care of it. This is why it is important to continue to educate the general public about the importance of our marine ecosystems.”

