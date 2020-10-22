88 new Covid-19 cases reported; Guam's official count: 4,056

Guam has 88 new Covid-19 positive cases out of 1,044 samples tested on Wednesday. The island's total count to 4,056 since March, with 69 deaths and 78 hospitalizations as of Oct. 22. Of the 88 new cases, 16 were identified through contact tracing.

The Guam Memorial Hospital has 64 Covid-19 patients-- 11 are in ICU and six on ventillators. The Guam Regional Medical City has 11 patients, three in ICU and one on ventillator. The US Naval Hospital is treating three patients, one is in ICU.

Of the total number of active cases, 1,516 are in active isolation and 2,471 are not in active isolation.



The Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) reminds patients who are waiting for COVID-19 test results to remain in quarantine until they receive their results. This means that patients should limit their activities in public to only essential activities, such as obtaining groceries or seeking medical attention, and should not have any visitors or visit other households or public places until results are returned.

ADVERTISEMENT

What to do if your results are:

Positive. For patients who are asymptomatic or with mild to moderate symptoms: Isolate yourself from others in your home. Make sure you are in a separate room with its own bathroom and that you do not share this space with others. It’s important that you avoid contact with other people in your home. DPHSS will contact you to discuss options for isolation and explain next steps. For patients who are severely ill: Advise your physician or DPHSS nurse of your symptoms or call 911. It’s important to seek medical attention as soon as possible. Negative. If you were identified as a close contact to a Covid-19 positive patient, you are still advised to remain in quarantine for the remainder of the 14-day quarantine period. If you were not identified as a close contact to a Covid-19 positive patient and are symptomatic, you should consult with your physician or medical provider on next steps. If you were not identified as a close contact to a Covid-19 positive patient and you are not symptomatic then you may return to your normal activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of Youth Affairs reported an additional officer who tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. This is the fourth employee to test positive, and all remain on leave status. At this time, DYS said, there are no residents displaying any symptoms of the virus.

On Thursday, Oct. 22, the Guam Department of Education (GDOE) confirmed that an employee at C.L. Taitano Elementary School tested positive for Covid-19 after being identified through contact tracing. The GDOE is working closely with DPHSS to conduct contact tracing and any close contacts of the confirmed case will be contacted directly.

At the A.B. Won Pat International Airport Authority, two more employees tested positive. The airport now has a total of five employees stricken with corionavirus.

GIAA Executive Manager John "JQ" Quinata said administrative offices will remain closed for the remainder of the week in an abundance of caution while the management continues internal contact tracing and testing efforts in collaboration with the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a press release from the airport, internal contact tracing has been initiated since Monday and will continue with these new positive cases. All those identified as close contacts have been advised to self-quarantine at home and monitor their symptoms; and are expected to be tested as soon as possible, if they have not been tested already, the airport authority said.

"As the only civilian airport serving our island, we are mission essential and our airport operations must continue. Your Guam airport is committed to maintaining a safe environment and will continue to extend every effort to ensure the health and safety of the overall airport community," Quinata said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, the general public is not allowed in the airport terminal. Only GIAA-authorized employees, those providing GIAA-approved essential services, and ticketed passengers are allowed into the terminal.

Entry is controlled with only official designated entrances on the ground departure level and the basement arrivals level. 100 percent thermal screening continues to be in place at specified controlled entry points, while the mandatory use of face masks/coverings is strictly enforced. Signage throughout the terminal remind patrons to practice social distancing and frequent hand washing.

Read the latest situation report here.

Click here to

subscribe to

our digital

monthly edition