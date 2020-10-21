Guam's Covid-19 death toll: 69

The govenrment today reported two more Covid-19-related deaths, bringing Guam's death count to 69, while the number of officially confirmed postive cases is hitting close to 4,000.

A 61-year-old man with underlying health conditions died at the U.S. Naval Hospital around 6:03 p.m. yesterday He was admitted to USNH on Oct. 5 and tested positive foir Covid-19 upon admission.

The 69th Covid-19 fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City around 5:15 a.m. today, The patient was a 60-year-old woman with underlying health conditions that were complicated by COVID-19. She was admitted to GRMC on Oct. 21 and tested positive upon admission.

“To their families and friends, please accept our heartfelt condolences and sympathies. May the love and support of those around you comfort you during this most difficult time,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “Though our hearts are heavy with sorrow, we cannot and must not succumb to this virus. As we continue to mourn for those we lost to this virus, our work continues to prevent any more grief.”

As of Oct. 21, Guam had a total of 3,886 officially reported cases of Covid-19 with 67 deaths, 1,466 cases in active isolation and 2,354 not in active isolation. Of those cases, 3,601 are classified as civilians and 285 are military service members. A total of 70 Covid patients are hospitalized: 59 at the Guam Memorial Hospitral, seven at GRMC and four at the Naval Hospital.

The Guam Power Authority (GPA) reported today that an employee assigned to the Customer Service lobby at the Julale Shopping Center in Hagåtña tested positive for Covid-19. On Monday, Oct. 19, GPA was notified that the individual was experiencing symptoms of illness over the weekend and was tested for Covid-19 later that same day.

GPA’s pandemic response coordinators have determined that the employee was not exhibiting any symptoms of any illnesses when he last reported for duty on Friday, Oct. 16. All personnel who were identified as potential close contacts to the positive employee were placed on voluntary home quarantine. GPA said it will work with the Department of Public Health and Social Services and comply with contact tracing and case investigation.

Today, both the GPWA Julale Customer Service Lobby and the GPWA Fadian Customer Service lobby located at the Gloria B. Nelson building in Mangilao as well as the GPWA Fadian Drive thru Payment Window will be closed for deep cleaning and disinfection. GPA and GWA customer services at the Fadian lobby will resume on Friday, Oct. 23. Customer services at the Julale lobby will resume on Monday, Oct. 26.

“The safety of our customers and our employees is paramount,” said GPA General Manager John Benavente. “We understand that closing the customer facing services may cause some inconvenience, but we are temporarily suspending these services as part of our mitigation strategy to reduce the risk of exposure to everyone in the lobby. Customers may still conduct GPA business using the contactless services set in place and available to them.”

Meanwhile, Docomo Pacific donated 10 mobile handsets to the University of Guam’s call center of contact tracers.

Early this October, UOG offered its support to the DPHSS by setting up a call center for contact tracers, specifically to support the recently launched Guam Covid Alert App.

Docomo Pacific said it has joined this effort by donating telecom services.

The donation of handsets includes unlimited talk and text services to ensure the contact tracers have reliable connections needed to perform their contact tracing tasks.

“Contact tracing is one of the primary ways we will be able to slow the spread of Covid-19 throughout our island community. Thank you to Docomo Pacific for being a partner in this pilot program led by Public Health – we are truly better together in overcoming this pandemic,” said Carlos Taitano, director, of Global Learning and Engagement at UOG.

