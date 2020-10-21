83 new cases reported; Guam's Covid count hitting close to 4,000

Task Force Engineer Airmen from the Guam National Guard's 254th RED HORSE Squadron set up a Covid -19 testing and evaluation tent at the Guam Regional Medical City in Dededo on Oct. 8. The tent will serve as a temporary structure for GRMC to test and evaluate suspected COVID-19 positive patients. Photo courtesy of GUNG

The Joint Information Center reported 82 new cases among 737 samples tested.Of the 82 new cases, 13 were identified through contact tracing. One case reported recent travel from the United States and was identified in quarantine.

To date, there have been a total of 3,968 officially reported cases of Covid-19 with 69 deaths, 1,502 cases in active isolation and 2,398 not in active isolation. Of those cases, 3,683 are classified as civilians and 285 are military service members.

Hospitalization number has gone up to 71. Of the 62 patients at the Guam Memorial Hospital, nine are in ICU, with four on ventillators. The Guam Regional Medical City has six COvid patieints with one in ICU. One of the three patients at the Naval Hospital is in ICU.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the Department of Youth Affairs (DYA), two additional officers tested positive for Covid-19. One of the officers called in sick and has been on leave status. The other officer was identified through contact tracing and tested positive for Covid-19. Both officers are in home isolation.

On Monday, the Guam Fire Department assisted DYA with disinfecting efforts at the Youth Correctional Facility. At this time, there are no residents at the facility who are displaying any symptoms of Covid-19. DYA personnel were tested today, and results are pending.

ADVERTISEMENT

DYA continues to follow guidance from DPHSS, and the following precautions have been instituted on the premises:

All residents are to shelter-in-place. All appointments for residents will be conducted over-the-phone or virtually. Visitation for residents will continue to be conducted over-the-phone. Parents of residents can contact 735-5033/5 to speak to a DYA Social Worker for further information. Staff and resident temperature and wellness checks will continue to be conducted and recorded during each shift. Wearing a face mask will continue to be required for all staff and residents. Increased sanitizing and disinfection of units will occur more frequently during each shift. Incoming staff must wash their hands upon entry into the facility; both staff and clients will wash and sanitize their hands frequently throughout the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also on Wednesday, the Guam Department of Education confirmed that two workers from Okkodo High School tested positive for Covid-19, to include one employee and one contractual worker. Both cases were identified through contact tracing efforts. The GDOE is working closely with DPHSS to conduct contact tracing and any close contacts of the confirmed cases will be contacted directly.

Areas of the campus have been identified for cleaning and disinfecting as needed. Employees will not have access to these areas until cleaning has been completed. Hard copy packet and food distribution will continue uninterrupted.