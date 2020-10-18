Guam's latest Covid-19 death toll: 66

Three more coronavirus-stricken patients died over the weekend, bringing Guam's death count to 66 as off Oct. 18.

At 2 a.m. Sunday, a 57-year-old woman with underlying health conditions compounded by Covid-19 died at the Guam Memorial Hospital. The patient was admitted to GMH on Oct. 5 and tested positive upon admission.

A 47-year-old woman died at the Guam Regional Medical City around 10:15 p.m. Saturday night. The patient was admitted to GRMC on Oct. 17 and tested positive upon admission.

At 6:45 p.m. Saturday, a 57-year-old man with underlying comorbidities compounded by Covid-19 died at GMH. He was admitted to GMH on Oct. 6 and tested positive upon admission.

"Though our losses have become frequent, we can never fully comprehend the pain and suffering caused by this virus. To their families, friends, and those they loved, we offer our sincerest condolences and sympathies,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said. “To the people of Guam, our mourning must come with action. Let us work so that these souls would not have pissed in vain.”

To date, there have been a total of 3,617 officially reported cases of Covid-19, including the 79 new cases reported Saturday. The latest results included Friday’s Rapid Engagement Team outreach in Yigo.

A total of 1,257 cases are in active isolation and 2,297 not in active isolation.

On Friday, the Guam Department of Education (GDOE) confirmed that one individual from Price Elementary School tested positive for Covid-19. This case was identified through contact tracing efforts. The GDOE is working closely with DPHSS to conduct contact tracing and any close contacts of the confirmed case will be contacted directly by DPHSS.

Areas of the campus will be identified for cleaning and disinfecting as needed. Employees will not have access to these areas until cleaning has been completed. Hard copy packet and food distribution will continue uninterrupted.