CNMI's Covid-19 tally rises to 86

Saipan-- The CNMI government reported six new Covid-19 positive cases, bringing the CNMI's total to 86 cases since March 28.

The individuals were identified by travel screening and confirmed diagnosis through testing on arrival.

The individuals have been safely in quarantine and were moved to the designated isolation area for close monitoring.

The CHCC has already initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts of the new confirmed cases, including passengers on the same flight.