More Covid patients hospitalized; 92 new positive cases reported

The number of patients hospitalized for Covid-19 has gone up to 62, with 10 in ICU.

Of 719 samples tested Monday, a total of 92 returned positive results.

Since March, Guam has reported 3,170 Covid-19 cases, with 60 deaths, 921 cases in active isolation and 2,189 not in active isolation. Of those cases, 2,890 are classified as civilians and 280 are military service members.

From Oct. 9-11, a total of 181 new cases of COVID-19 were officially reported. Eighty-nine (89) of these cases were previously reported by the Joint Information Center on Saturday, October 10 and Sunday, October 11, which reflect results from DPHSS. The breakdown of reporting to DPHSS by day is as follows:

107 on October 9

50 on October 10

24 on October 11

Of the 181 cases, 48 cases were identified through contact tracing. Four cases reported recent travel from the United States and were identified in quarantine.

At the Port Authority of Guam, another employee tested positive for Covid-19 through contact tracing.

The latest case was originally identified as a close contact of the 10th positive Port employee. The employee was sent to the Department of Public Health and Social Services for testing on Friday. The other employees who were also identified as close contacts of the 10th case all tested negative for the virus.

The employee who tested positive had followed all Port Authority of Guam guidelines for Covid-19 and secured from the worksite immediately upon the onset of symptoms. Because this employee left work at the onset of symptoms, there are no additional employees who have been identified as possibly being exposed to the virus.

The latest positive case brings the Port’s total to 11 employees who have tested positive for Covid-19. In total, the Port Contact Tracing Team has been able to identify 338 cases of close contact exposure with the 11 port employees and has coordinated testing for all exposures. Out of the 11 employees with positive cases at the Port, seven of them have returned to regular work status.

“We are keeping our Port strong family members who are sick in our thoughts and prayers every day and we look forward to their full recovery and return to work,” said Rory J. Respicio, general manager of the Port Authority of Guam.

The port authority said it continues to take every precaution necessary to combat Covid-19 including daily deep cleaning and sanitizing of the Port facilities, the installation of hand sanitizing stations and the establishment of the Port Clinic. As of today, the Port Clinic has had 28,700 visits by employees and tenants.