61st death, 96 new cases reported

The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 61st COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital (GMH) at approximately 3:15 p.m. The patient was a 50-year-old male with underlying health conditions that were compounded by COVID-19. He was admitted to GMH on October 10 and tested positive upon admission.

“I ask the people of Guam to join Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I as we mourn the passing of the 61st soul to COVID-19. To his family and friends, please accept our heartfelt condolences and sympathies,” said Governor Lou Leon Guerrero. “With each announcement, my heart gets heavier with emotion. We must remember that our actions not only affect us, but those around us. Continue to practice the necessary precautions to keep our island community safe from this terrible virus.”

To date, there have been a total of 3,266 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 61 deaths, 1,015 cases in active isolation and 2,190 not in active isolation. Of those cases, 2,984 are classified as civilians and 282 are military service members.

Of the 96 new cases, 58 were identified through contact tracing. One case reported recent travel from the United States and was identified in quarantine.

The following breakdown provides cumulative COVID-19 test results reported to the Joint Information Center on Tuesday, October 13 and reflects results from Monday, October 12: