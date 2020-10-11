60-year-old is Guam's 60th Covid death

The Joint Information Center today reported Guam’s 60th Covid-19-related fatality and 22 new positive cases.

The patient was a 60-year-old man who died at the Guam Memorial Hospital (GMH) at approximately 3:51 a.m. this morning. He had underlying health conditions that were compounded by Covid-19 and was admitted to GMH on Oct. 3 and tested positive upon admission.

“Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I send our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to those he cherished. You will remain in our thoughts and prayers during this most difficult of times,” said Governor Lou Leon Guerrero. “Making these announcements is very difficult, and each death brings sadness to our people. Let's continue with our fight against this virus. Keep our guards up. Wear your masks, social distance and avoid social gatherings.”

To date, there have been a total of 3,078 officially reported cases of Covid-19 with 60 deaths, 947 cases in active isolation and 2,071 not in active isolation. The following breakdown provides cumulative COVID-19 test results reported to the Joint Information Center on Sunday, October 11 and reflects results from Saturday, October 10: