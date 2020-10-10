FSM, RMI, Palau receive $1.78M in US grant for water projects

Washington – The Trump administration announces $1,786,000 in assistance to extend a collaboration between the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Office of Insular Affairs and the Bureau of Reclamation to provide additional technical assistance for water projects and drought resiliency in the Federated States of Micronesia, Marshall Islands and Palau.

These three sovereign Pacific Island nations, also known as the freely associated states, each have a strong relationship with the United States through a Compact of Free Association.

“Interior is proud of the collaboration that has strengthened our partnership with the utilities in the freely associated states and identified resources to help address challenges,” said Interior Assistant Secretary, Insular and International Affairs, Douglas W. Domenech.

“We have also begun to extend the same expertise to the territories. This collaboration with Reclamation will benefit all people in the islands, by providing the utilities in the insular areas with reliable expertise in water distribution and water resource management," Domenech added.

“I am pleased to join Assistant Secretary Domenech in announcing this additional technical assistance for the freely associated states,” said Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Brenda Burman. “I am proud of the work that Reclamation is doing to improve water availability and support the special relationship that the United States has with the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and the Republic of Palau.”

As announced earlier this week, Reclamation completed a hydraulic computer model and GIS database for the Majuro Sewer and Water Company. As announced in August, Reclamation also completed a preliminary assessment of sixteen water treatment plants for the Palau Public Utilities Corporation in the Republic of Palau. Both reports are available on the OIA website at: https://www.doi.gov/oia/reports.

Initial plans to perform a review of the Nanpil Hydropower Plant on Pohnpei in the Federated States of Micronesia had to be postponed due to travel restrictions imposed during the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

First announced by Interior Secretary David Bernhardt at the August 2019 Pacific Islands Forum Partners Dialogue and serving as a testimony to the close relationship that the United States shares with each of the freely associated states, Interior’s Office of Insular Affairs has already provided $400,000 in funding leveraged with expertise from Interior’s Bureau of Reclamation to support clean water and utility efficiency in the freely associated states.

This additional $1,786,000 will extend the collaboration between the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Office of Insular Affairs and the Bureau of Reclamation to provide additional technical assistance for water projects and drought resiliency in the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and the Republic of Palau.

