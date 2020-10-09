More Covid-19 stimulus payments processed

The Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation has processed 125 Economic Impact Program program payments totaling about $ 200,769. Altogether, for the months of April 2020 through October 2020, DRT processed 81,786 EIP payments totaling about $144 million. This represents about 96.05 percent of the total funding received from the U.S. Treasury.

In line with the CARES Act, DRT will continue to process EIP Program payments through Dec. 31, 2020. Consistent with the IRS, Guam DRT urges all eligible non-filers to file their Forms EIP-NF as quickly as possible so that they will be able to receive their EIP Program payment.

Only eligible, Guam Form EIP-NF filers who file by Oct. 15, 2020, by all filing mechanisms allowed by Guam DRT, will be able to receive their payments by December 31, 2020. Anyone who files after October 15, 2020 will be required to file their 2020 income tax return in order to receive a credit for the Economic Impact Payment.

Deadline for Filing your 2018 or 2019 Individual Income Tax Return for EIP eligibility

DRT must receive your Individual Income Tax Returns by October 15, 2020 to be eligible for the EIP. Based on the EIP Program, a “validly filed and processed” Guam Individual Income Tax Return means that DRT is provided ample time to determine and validate eligibility. Anyone who files their 2018 or 2019 Guam Individual Income Tax Return after October 15, 2020 will not be considered for the advanced EIP. However, these taxpayers may avail of the EIP upon filing of their 2020 Guam Individual Income Tax Return.

EIP Program Notices

Notices were sent to EIP recipients in line with the CARES Act. EIP recipients are encouraged to keep these notices so that when they file their 2020 return, they will be able to reconcile with that notice to claim additional credits should they be entitled.

EIP Program Lookup Portal

For those taxpayers or non-filers who would like to check the status of their EIP Program payment, DRT has launched its EIP CARES Lookup Portal at www.myguamtax.com. Taxpayers/non-filers must register at the Individual Login section of the website in order to check on their payment status.

DRT’s FAQ on the Guam EIP Program can be found in the Covid-19 section of the DRT website at https://www.guamtax.com/.

DRT’s call center numbers are 635-1840/41/42/57 and 635-7603/04/06. Due to high call volumes, however, DRT recommends e-mailing general questions regarding the Guam EIP Program to guameip@revtax.guam.gov.

DRT has also processed and the Department of Administration will mail 1,580 2019 tax refund checks this week.

The checks total approximately $4,224,588 including refunds garnished to repay government debts for error free returns filed on or before Feb. 23, 2020.