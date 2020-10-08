41-year-old man was Guam's 58th Covid death

Task Force Engineer Airmen from the Guam National Guard's 254th RED HORSE Squadron set up a Covid -19 testing and evaluation tent at the Guam Regional Medical City in Dededo on Oct. 8. The tent will serve as a temporary structure for GRMC to test and evaluate suspected COVID-19 positive patients. Photo courtesy of GUNG

The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 58th Covid-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City (GRMC) at approximately 2:38 a.m.

The patient was a 41-year-old male with underlying health conditions that were compounded by Covid-19. He was admitted to GRMC on October 8 and tested positive upon admission.

“This pandemic has upended our lives and has caused too much grief for too many families in our community. Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I express our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to those he cherished,” said Governor Lou Leon Guerrero. “Our resolve is continuously tested by this virus. We must remain vigilant if we are to win this fight against Covid-19. Simple actions like washing your hands, wearing your mask, and social distancing can keep all of us safe.”