57th death reported

The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 57th Covid-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital (GMH) at approximately 12:47 p.m. The patient was a 61-year-old female with underlying health conditions that were compounded by Covid-19. She was admitted to GMH on Sept. 4 and was a known positive case.

“Our days have been too full with moments of silence. To those who loved her, Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I offer our heartfelt condolences and sympathies,” said Governor Lou Leon Guerrero. “This virus is unrelenting and will continue to test our resolve. To the people of Guam, let us reflect on these recent passings and reaffirm our commitment to doing what we can to keep us safe.”

The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center (GBHWC) has a Crisis Hotline that is available 24/7 at (671) 647-8833/4. For those feeling anxious, stressed, overwhelmed or are needing to talk to someone, GBHWC has experienced providers available and ready to assist the community with any heightened stress and anxiety experienced as a result of COVID-19.

For the latest information on COVID-19, visit dphss.guam.gov or guamrecovery.com. For inquiries on COVID-19, contact 311 through a local number, or call the Joint Information Center at (671) 478-0208/09/10.