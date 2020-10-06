Guam's latest Covid-19 death toll: 55

The Joint Information Center on Monday reported three more Covid-19 related fatalities, bringing Guam's death count to 55, and 54 new positive cases.

To date, there have been a total of 2,753 officially reported cases of Covid-19 with 804 cases in active isolation and 1,895 not in active isolation. Of those cases, 2,478 are classified as civilians and 275 are military service members.

A 68-year-old became the 53rd Covid-19 death. on Guam. He died around 5:57 p.m. on Oct. 3, the same day he was admitted to the Guam Regional Medical City. He has an underlying health condition and tested positive upon admission.

The 54th death also occurred at GRMC at approximately 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4. The patient was a 47-year-old female with comorbidities. The patient was admitted to GRMC on Oct. 4 and tested positive upon admission.

The 55th death occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 7:01 p.m. Monday. The patient was a 51-year-old female with comorbidities. The patient was admitted to GMH on October 5 and tested positive upon admission.

“As we continue to mourn those lost in the battle against COVID-19, I am saddened with the news of three more members of our community who have succumbed to this terrible virus. Jeff, Lt. Gov. Josh, and I express our condolences and sympathies to their families and friends. You have the support of an island that shares in your sorrow,” said Gov. Leon Guerrero. “Don’t wait until it’s too late to get help. COVID-19-related or not, the best thing you can do for your health is get treatment. If you’re feeling sick, go to your doctor, or call 311 to reach our Nurse Triage Hotline if you need more information. The sooner you come in, the sooner our doctors and nurses can treat you and help you get better.”

From Oct. 2 to 4, a total of 136 new cases of COVID-19 were reported. Eighty-two of these cases were previously reported by the Joint Information Center on Saturday, Oct. 3. The breakdown is as follows:

66 on October 2,

64 on October 3, and

6 on October 4.

Forty-eight cases were identified through contact tracing. Two cases reported recent travel from the Philippines and were identified in quarantine.