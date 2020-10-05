Jack in the Box announces new Tamuning location

Jack in the Box has announced its plans to open a second restaurant in Guam by the end of 2021.

Jack unveiled plans to build a new free-standing restaurant in the heart of Tamuning at the corner of Marine Corps Drive and Jalaguac Way. Jack opened its first restaurant in Guam in 2014 in Tamuning.

Jack executives shared the rendering of the company’s new Jalaguac location, which features one of the company’s largest restaurant models to accommodate comfortable indoor dining, a drive-through, and ample parking.

“This is a very exciting next step for our company to build a free-standing restaurant in Guam,” said Donna Yano, vice president of Jack in the Box Hawaii. “Since we’ve opened in Guam, we knew that we wanted to grow our presence in this wonderful community. We are pleased to announce our further investment in Guam, which we know can help support the local economy and provide more career opportunities for residents in the long term.”

Soon, the company will be preparing the property for permitting and removal of the buildings currently on the site. The company has been searching for the ideal location that would serve residents who live in the central and southern villages more effectively.

“We chose this specific area in Tamuning for a few reasons,” said Yano. “In addition to the great support we received from the owners of the property, the lot provides excellent Marine Corps Drive frontage and visibility. We will build entrances and exits along Marine Corps Drive and Jalaguac Way that will provide safe ways to access the restaurant by foot or by car via the traffic light. We also look forward to providing quick and convenient meals in our dining room or through our drive-up service for those who work in the vicinity.”

Ron Pangilinan, property manager for M.V.P. Enterprises, the landowners of the site, said, “We are excited for Jack in the Box to open on our Tamuning Marine Corps Drive property, which will invigorate the area. We look forward to the new development and a great long-lasting relationship.”

Mayor Louise C. Rivera, from the municipality of Tamuning-Tumon-Harmon, expressed how the addition of the food chain to the area will provide another great dining option to the many people who live and work in one

Guam’s busiest commercial and industrial areas.

“The village of Tamuning warmly welcomes Jack in the Box. The new restaurant is exciting for the island because it will provide more jobs for our residents and improve the beautification in the area,” said Mayor Rivera. “This location will be convenient for those who drive through Tamuning on their way to and from work each day. The new Jack will also provide our visitors with another great dining option.”

Yano added, “With construction starting soon, the community will soon be able to enjoy their favorite Jack meals in our new, bright, and welcoming restaurant setting.”

