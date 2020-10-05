Emergency service available for hearing/speech-impaired individuals

Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech-impaired can now text the Guam Fire Department at 322 for emergency assistance, a public service that has been available since Sept. 28.

With a tablet and service donated by IT&E, Emergency Medical Dispatchers can now receive and reply to messages, promoting a more expedient and efficient response.

“This is a critical life-saving service deaf and hard of hearing people. We’re proud to support the Guam Fire Department and their mission to serve our community. We would like to thank GFD for continuing to prioritize the safety of all residents. We at IT&E believe it’s part of our responsibility to leverage telecommunications technology for the greater good of the island,” said Jim Oehlerking, CEO of IT&E.

This service, for emergencies only, is operational 24/7 and is free to use on any mobile device with SMS capability across any cellular provider network.

“We are grateful for the hardware and service donated by IT&E. With this technology, the Guam Fire Department will have the capabilities to receive and respond to texts from deaf and hard of hearing people and also for anyone who is unable to make a voice call in a emergency situation,” said Acting Fire Chief Alex Castro. “Working with all our local cellular communication providers to make 322 accessible across all platforms displays the strong public-private partnerships and their commitment to the safety of our island community,” he added.

