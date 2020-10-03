Exercise Citadel Pacific 2020 set for Oct. 5

Sailors assigned to U.S. Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) security department and U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka respond to injured personnel as part of a simulated active shooter during Exercise Citadel Pacific 2019 at CFA. U.S. Navy file photo by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler R. Fraser

Exercise Citadel Pacific 2020 (CP-20) is scheduled to be help in the region from Oct. 5 to 9.

This annual exercise is designed to enhance the training, readiness and capability of security forces to respond to threats to Department of Defense installations and units. CP-20 is not in response to any specific threat, but is a regularly scheduled training exercise.

Defense officials said measures have been taken to minimize disruptions to normal base operations, but there may be times when exercise events cause increased traffic around the installation or occasional delays in base access. Area residents may also see increased security force activity associated with the exercise.

As part of the exercise, the Giant Voice public address systems at NBG installations will be activated, and residents in surrounding areas will hear exercise announcements regarding force protection conditions throughout

the week. The use of the GV system adds realism to the exercise.

Periodic training exercises support security force readiness and are critical to developing the skills needed to support operational missions throughout the region to ensure a stable, free, and open Indo-Pacific.